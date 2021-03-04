COVID-19: Calgary rec facilities, libraries reopening with restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Several of Calgary’s recreational facilities and libraries will be reopening to the public this week, with operational changes that fall in line with the province’s COVID-19 guidelines.

As part of Step 2 of Alberta’s reopening plan, low-intensity individual and group exercising will once again be allowed at various Calgary rec centres, including:

Bob Bahab Aquatic and Fitness Centre

Canyon Meadows Aquatic and Fitness Centre

Killarney Aquatic and Recreation Centre

Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic and Recreation Centre

Thornhill Aquatic and Recreation Centre

The Thornhill facility will open on March 8, with the others to follow on March 9.

People can book individual workout appointments, which will begin March 9, starting March 5.

For group fitness, bookings open on March 9 for activities which will begin in the week of March 15.

“Opportunities include weight room access, aquatic lane walking, and shallow- and deep-water exercise,” the city said.

The city said people have to wear face-coverings inside all city-operated rec centres, when using fitness equipment or participating in low-intensity workouts, except when people are in pools.

Library branches reopening

Starting Wednesday, March 10, all Calgary Public Library locations across the city will be welcoming people in at reduced hours, with regular hours set to resume on March 15.

Starting March 10, people will once again be able to browse the library’s shelves, use study spaces, do printing, access Wi-Fi and photocopying services, as well as use desktops and Chromebooks.

The province has stipulated that for libraries to reopen, they can only operate at 15 per cent capacity.

As of March 10, 2021, all Library locations will reopen at reduced hours. Libraries will continue to follow Curbside hours until Monday, March 15. For information on service changes, and hours of operation, visit https://t.co/Z8ljUEGLdO #yyc #covid19 pic.twitter.com/nOCggkDj2P — Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary) March 4, 2021

With the branches reopening, the library said it would still be offering curbside pickup and printing services at some of their locations, as well as virtual programming and events, and the digital library.

In-person events and room bookings are still off-limits, the library said.

