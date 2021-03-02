Gym owners responsible for Alberta’s COVID-19 high-intensity rules, no ‘out of breath’ workouts

On Tuesday, Alberta officials clarified new rules in Stage 2 of the province’s relaunch plan, which allowed gyms to reopen for low-intensity group workouts. Stage 2 rules went into place immediately after the announcement was made on Monday.

According to Health Minister Tyler Shandro. those who run fitness facilities in the province will be primarily responsible for ensuring their patrons and trainers are following the new guidelines.

“It is going to be the gym owners who are going to be able to work with the patrons and be able to interpret (the rules),” Shandro said.

“The definition for intensity — high intensity, low intensity… (is) whether there’s a significant increase in your respiration.

“Here’s how I interpret it: If you’re out of breath it’s high intensity, if you’re not out of breath, it’s low intensity.” Tweet This

The new gym rules in Alberta mean group classes like yoga, Pilates and dance can be held by appointment or pre-registration only. Physical distancing must be in place. Weightlifting and low-intensity use of treadmills and ellipticals will also be allowed.

The only circumstance where high-intensity activities are permitted in gyms will be one-on-one with a trainer.

“This is an important step forward that allows gyms and fitness businesses… to reopen and offer many of their services,” Premier Jason Kenney said.

“(The new rules) have imposed some responsibility on gym owners, to carefully monitor their businesses and make sure that folks are are staying COVID safe.”

B.C. has similar rules in place for group workouts that allow low-intensity classes with COVID-19 measures to be held.

Shandro said the rules were changed to “make (Alberta) more aligned with that’s happening in B.C.”

“We’re asking people to keep themselves safe, keep everybody else around them safe, keep the patrons safe,” Shandro said. “Everybody wants that, the gym owners want that as well.

“They were looking for more to be done more to be allowed in their facilities and that’s exactly what we did hearing that feedback from them.”

Gym owners in Alberta had been calling for the rules in the province to be loosened. Some gyms said they were losing tens of thousands of dollars a month from being unable to host group workouts.

Kenney said there have been “a lot” of submissions from the fitness industry to Alberta Health over the past several months around safe operation amid COVID-19.

“What they asked for was, this responsibility and these parameters,” Kenney said. “And we hope that it demonstrates their ability to get much of reopening to do business.

“We understand as well, the case that gym and fitness business owners have made about the link between physical and mental and emotional health. And so this hopefully will also help many of their clients and customers.”

