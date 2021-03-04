COVID-19: Ontario provides additional $2.2M relief funding to Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock riding

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing an additional $2,260,340 to help municipalities in the riding of Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock address ongoing COVID-19-related operating costs.

The funding is part of Ontario’s $500-million announcement made Thursday to assist 444 municipalities with community services and ongoing capital projects.

“COVID-19 has presented challenges for our municipal partners and this new provincial funding will help municipalities continue to provide the critical services they deliver to residents,” said riding MPP Laurie Scott. “This funding will help ensure stability while municipalities proceed with planned projects that will help drive Ontario’s economic recovery.”

Local municipal funding is as follows:

City of Kawartha Lakes: $1,212,647

Haliburton County: $287,985

Brock Township: $262,400

Dysart et al: $143,090

Minden Hills Township: $121,047

Highlands East Township: $84,793

Algonquin Highlands Township: $83,048

Cavan Monaghan Township: $65,330

The government will provide its next update on Ontario’s finances and the government’s plan to continue the fight against COVID-19 in the 2021 budget, to be delivered no later than March 31.

“Our government continues to adapt and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as it evolves, and we know our municipal partners are on the front lines of this effort – providing the critical services people depend on every day,” stated Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing.

“Our municipalities have been clear that they need ongoing operating funding in 2021, and it is important that we step up and provide that support so our municipal partners can continue to deliver the services Ontarians rely on each and every day.”

