Ontario provides $3.1M infrastructure funding to Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock riding

Municipalities in the Ontario riding of Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock will receive more than $3.1 million in infrastructure funding, the province announced Monday.

Ontario Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott, who is also the MPP for the riding, says the funding is part of the province’s $200-million program for 424 municipalities through the 2021 Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF). The funding assists rural and northern communities in building and repairing roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure.

“Investing in local infrastructure projects that help strengthen our communities and support Ontario’s long-term economic recovery is important to help get shovels in the ground on important community projects,” Scott said. “This investment provides stable funding to assist small, rural and northern municipalities address local priorities and modernize public infrastructure.”

In Scott’s riding, $3,175,941 in OCIF funding will be allocated to the following municipalities:

City of Kawartha Lakes $2,002,027

Township of Brock $411,545

County of Haliburton $283,435

Township of Dysart et al $159,429

Township of Cavan-Monaghan $117,424

Township of Minden Hills $102,081

Municipality of Highlands East $50,000

Township of Algonquin Highlands $50,000

Municipalities may accumulate their OCIF funding for up to five years to address larger infrastructure projects, the province said.

Our government is providing $200 million through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund to support small, rural & northern communities across Ontario & help get shovels in the ground on important community projects! Read more here: https://t.co/aWHWxt4cUu pic.twitter.com/4cLUdCqfDy — Laurie Scott (@LaurieScottPC) January 25, 2021

“By making this stable, predictable investment, our government is not only improving critical infrastructure, we are strengthening local economies, creating jobs and laying the foundation for our long-term recovery,” Scott said.

