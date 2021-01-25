Menu

Economy

Ontario provides $3.1M infrastructure funding to Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock riding

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2021 12:05 pm
The riding of Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock will receive $3.1M to support infrastructure projects. Getty Images

Municipalities in the Ontario riding of Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock will receive more than $3.1 million in infrastructure funding, the province announced Monday.

Ontario Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott, who is also the MPP for the riding, says the funding is part of the province’s $200-million program for 424 municipalities through the 2021 Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF). The funding assists rural and northern communities in building and repairing roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure.

Read more: Mayors, construction industry call on Ontario and feds for infrastructure money

“Investing in local infrastructure projects that help strengthen our communities and support Ontario’s long-term economic recovery is important to help get shovels in the ground on important community projects,” Scott said. “This investment provides stable funding to assist small, rural and northern municipalities address local priorities and modernize public infrastructure.”

In Scott’s riding, $3,175,941 in OCIF funding will be allocated to the following municipalities:

  • City of Kawartha Lakes $2,002,027
  • Township of Brock $411,545
  • County of Haliburton $283,435
  • Township of Dysart et al $159,429
  • Township of Cavan-Monaghan $117,424
  • Township of Minden Hills $102,081
  • Municipality of Highlands East $50,000
  • Township of Algonquin Highlands $50,000
Municipalities may accumulate their OCIF funding for up to five years to address larger infrastructure projects, the province said.

“By making this stable, predictable investment, our government is not only improving critical infrastructure, we are strengthening local economies, creating jobs and laying the foundation for our long-term recovery,” Scott said.

