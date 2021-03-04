Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Ontario municipalities to receive $500M in new provincial funding to help COVID-related costs

By Staff Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 10:52 am
Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark arrives to make an announcement in the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark arrives to make an announcement in the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Cash-strapped municipalities in Ontario will receive an additional $500 million to help address pandemic-related costs.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says the money can be used to pay for community services and ongoing capital projects.

Read more: Toronto lost $8.35B in tourist activity due to 1st year of COVID-19 pandemic

The province says the new funding comes in addition to nearly $1.4 billion received from the federal government and given to communities earlier in the pandemic.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Clark says the new funding will be split between 444 municipalities in the province.

Read more: Ontario ski, snowboard hills struggle amid COVID-19 lockdown

Ontario municipalities are not allowed to run deficits by law, so they have laid off thousands of staff and contemplated deep service cuts to offset pandemic-related costs.

Story continues below advertisement

Local leaders have said that without continued financial aid from the federal and provincial governments they will be forced to raise taxes.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesOntario politicsOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Steve ClarkOntario government fundingOntario Municipality Funding

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers