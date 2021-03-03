Nova Scotia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 as record number of people get tested

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and said 30 active cases remain in the province.

Public health said two cases are in Central Zone and the other case is in Northern Zone. All cases are close contacts of previously reported cases.

“Nova Scotians should be proud of their efforts to keep our case numbers low,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a press release. “We know how easily the virus can spread, but by following all the public health measures, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,875 Nova Scotia tests on March 2.

As of March 2, Nova Scotia said 35,291 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 13,512 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

“Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs set another one-day record, completing over 6,800 tests,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “This is an indication of the strong uptake in testing among Nova Scotians. Let’s continue to make testing a part of our regular COVID-19 prevention measures.”

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 226,960 tests. There have been 557 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Four people are currently in hospital. Of those, two are in ICU. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 70. There are 527 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.

Nova Scotians are being strongly encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have a large number of close contacts due to their work or social activities.

Appointments can be booked at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/

