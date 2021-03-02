Nova Scotia vaccination rollout ‘on track,’ first pharmacy clinics set to open

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: An update from Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang is expected at 3 p.m. AT. Global News will be live-streaming the conference at this link.

Nova Scotia is announcing a single case of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The person is in the Northern Zone and is considered a close contact of a previously-reported case.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized has risen to four. And, the province is confirming two previous cases have been identified as the UK variant and five previous cases were the South African variant.

The two UK variants, or B.1.1.7, identified by the National Microbioogy Lab were in the Western and Central zones and were connected to a previously-identified UK variant. Those people were tested late last month. The province says one case is resolved and the other is self-isolating.

Story continues below advertisement

The five cases of the South African variant, or 501.V2, were in the Central Zone. The province says one case was related to travel and is considered resolved, while the other four are household contacts and are in self-isolation.

This brings the total number of cases of the UK variant in Nova Scotia to eight and South African variant to six.

Vaccination plan on track

Officials in Nova Scotia say the province’s vaccine rollout is “on track” as it prepares to set up pharmacy prototype clinics this month.

The four test clinics will begin on March 9 in HRM and Shelburne, March 16 in Port Hawkesbury and March 23 in Springhill.

The province plans to use these prototype clinics to see how vaccines can be best delivered through pharmacies, before expanding to other locations in April.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine at these clinics will receive an invitation from their pharmacy.

Immunization plan expanding

The province says it is also expanding the list of people eligible for the vaccine to include anyone who works in a hospital and may come into contact with patients, as well as healthcare providers who provide direct patient care.

Story continues below advertisement

That includes:

Doctors, nurses and continuing care assistants who work in community practice or provide care in the home

Dentists, dental assistants and dental hygienists

Pharmacists, pharmacy assistants and pharmacy technicians

These healthcare workers will receive their vaccine based on age.

“We will begin with those who are age 60 and older and then work back in five-year age groups until these health-care workers have been immunized,” said chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, in a news release.

6:08 Dr. Robert Strang discusses COVID-19 restrictions with Global News Morning Dr. Robert Strang discusses COVID-19 restrictions with Global News Morning

Meanwhile, four of 10 community-based vaccination clinics opened for booking on March 1. Those clinics will begin immunizing on March 8.

Three more clinics in Antigonish, Halifax and Yarmouth will start booking on March 8 for immunization beginning March 15.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s vaccination booking portal was shut down for several hours Monday, after it experienced high traffic that slowed down the site on its first day.

The Department of Health and Wellness temporarily disabled the site and advised people to book by phone at 1-833-797-7772, but warned there were high call volumes as well.

More than 33,000 doses administered

Nova Scotia notes one of 13 First Nation communities has received their first doses, 30 licensed long-term care homes have administered at least one dose, and work is underway to open a clinic in an African Nova Scotian community at the end of March.

In total, Nova Scotia has administered 33,471 doses: 20,580 first doses and 12,891 second doses.

Current COVID numbers

As of Tuesday, there were 29 active cases in the province. Four people are currently in hospital, with two of them in ICU.

The province also reported a record number of COVID-19 tests over the weekend, with more than 25,000 people swabbed.

Tougher restrictions in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) were announced last Friday, after the province recorded 10 new infections.

Restrictions include having restaurants and bars stop serving at 9 p.m. and close by 10 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotians were also asked to avoid all non-essential travel, especially to and from restricted areas of HRM, Hants and Lunenburg counties.

New case numbers have declined in the days since. One case was reported Monday.