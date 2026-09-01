Lethbridge protesters rally as Alberta’s Bill 11 takes effect

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Health care advocates in Lethbridge, Alta., gathered Tuesday as Alberta’s Bill 11 took effect, calling on the federal government to take action over concerns the legislation will create a two-tier health-care system.

Bill 11 allows physicians to work in both the public and private systems, including providing paid services while continuing to work in the public system.

Lethbridge Friends of Medicare Chair Bev Muendel-Atherstone says protesters want the Canadian government to determine whether the changes comply with the Canada Health Act.

“That’s why we’re asking the federal government to get on the ball and say that this is a violation of the Canada Health Act,” said Muendel-Atherstone.

View image in full screen Bev Muendel-Atherstone speaking at the Bill 11 rally on Sept 1, 2026 in Lethbridge. Zoe Lukowich / Global News

She says amongst their concerns is that private practices will pull doctors away from Alberta’s public sector.

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“We already have 400 surgeons out of the 550 surgeons in Alberta who said they’re going to sign on. That means you’ll be paying out of your pocket for your surgery. They’re taking surgeons out of the public health care system and putting them into private.”

Maddison McKee, press secretary for the Alberta Ministry of Hospital and Surgical Health Services said in a statement to Global News that Bill 11 is not a movement towards U.S.-style health care, but an alignment with other top health care models.

“The reality is that dual practice brings Alberta more in line with other top-performing health systems, including Denmark, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, and Australia. These countries all combine strong public funding with modern, flexible delivery models,” said McKee in the statement.

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But Muendel-Atherstone says she believes the changes will make it harder for those relying on the public system for timely care.

“It’s not true. The lineups will be longer. We won’t have the same people working in the public system.”

View image in full screen Protestors listening to a speaker at the rally. Zoe Lukowich / Global News

She calls the changes a serious threat to publicly funded health care.

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“It’s a travesty for our public healthcare system,” said Muendel-Atherstone.

Meanwhile Ottawa says it’s communicating with Alberta.

In a statement from Alexandre Bergeron, press secretary to federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel, it’s stated that the focus never waivers from protecting access to medical care.

“Minister Michel is advancing targeted discussions with her counterpart focused on ensuring access to medically necessary care and the core principles of the public system are protected. We have taken a collaborative approach with all provinces and territories, including Alberta, that respects their jurisdiction to explore innovative ways to improve access and care while strengthening the public, universal health care system.”

And the Alberta government disputes the claim that these changes violate the Canada Health Act.

“Dual practice does not violate the Canada Health Act. The Act does not prohibit private practice outside the publicly insured system. Albertans who choose to pay privately for eligible elective surgery should be able to do so here at home, rather than travelling out of province as they have done for decades,” said McKee.



She says Albertans who choose to pay privately should be able to do so without leaving the province.

“Our priority is a strong public system and ensuring Albertans never have to pay out of pocket for medically necessary care – which is a commitment we have made under our Public Health Care Guarantee. Expanding access through dual practice does not take away from that. It adds to it. This is not an either/or debate. It is about giving Albertans more choice.”

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View image in full screen Protestors holding signs during Bill 11 rally in Lethbridge. Zoe Lukowich / Global News

Protesters in Lethbridge say the debate comes down to whether those who can’t afford private care will face even longer wait times to receive the care they need.

“Money will decide whether you get proper healthcare in a timely fashion. That’s why we’re here today, to rally together and make awareness,” said Barb Phillips with Lethbridge Raging Grannies, a group of women that advocates for social justice and environmental issues.

“If it’s not affecting you today, it could well affect you tomorrow,” added Phillips, emphasizing that she believes these changes will eventually affect everyone.

Phillips says protesters want to see Alberta’s existing public health care model protected.

“We should be preserving our health-care system. We should be preserving the Canada Health Act.”

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And she says the Alberta government needs to hear their concerns.

“We should be sending the message to our provincial government that Bill 11, this carving up of our public health-care system, is not acceptable. It’s catching the vulnerable.”

The protest in Lethbridge was a part of a National Day of Action organized by Friends of Medicare and health care advocacy groups across Canada.