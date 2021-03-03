COVID-19 variant of concern identified in Leeds, Grenville, Lanark region

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says it’s received confirmation of a COVID-19 variant of concern in the region.

“The news of a screened positive variant of concern locally reinforces how important it is to continue following public health guidance very carefully,” said Dr. Paula Stewart, medical officer of health for the region.

Public Health Ontario has been screening all positive swabs of COVID-19 for variants of concern since Feb. 3.

This screening will show if there are any mutations of the virus, but further molecular testing is needed to identify which variant is present. The initial screening takes only about two days, but the further testing can take up to several weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Stewart is urging residents to continue to work to contain the spread of the virus with the presence of the variant in the region.

“It is important that we remember that we are all in this together. If our community is safe our schools will be safe. We must all continue to work together, stay vigilant, and follow the public health measures to keep COVID-19 from spreading in LGL,” Stewart said.

3:13 Concerns about third wave and getting back to normal Concerns about third wave and getting back to normal

This comes just a day after the health unit warned of significant community spread of COVID-19 following a gathering in the region, leading to 20 cases over the last four days.

The health unit is currently reporting 19 active cases of COVID-19 in the area.