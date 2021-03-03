Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Leeds, Grenville, Lanark health unit warns of COVID-19 community spread after gathering

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 3, 2021 9:30 am
A social gathering in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region has led to community spread of COVID-19 in the area, the health unit says.
A social gathering in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region has led to community spread of COVID-19 in the area, the health unit says. Global News

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says the region has seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases stemming from a social gathering.

According to the health unit, 20 people have been infected over the last four days in the Pakenham, Almonte and Carleton Place areas. Still, cases remain low in the region, with only 19 active cases as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Leeds, Grenville, Lanark health unit flags spike in drug overdoses in Brockville and Smiths Falls

Nevertheless, the health unit said the risk of exposure is much greater since the virus is now spreading in the community. Businesses, recreational sports teams, family contacts and childcare facilities, both within and outside of the region, now pose risks of exposure to the virus.

The health unit has not made it clear when or where this gathering took place, but is warning of a possible risk of exposure at The Thirsty Moose Pub and Eatery in Carleton Place. The health unit is asking anyone who was at the pub between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Feb. 21, 23, 25, and 26 to monitor for symptoms and to get tested if any arise.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'COVID-19: Outbreak cases jump to 34 at Peterborough student residence' COVID-19: Outbreak cases jump to 34 at Peterborough student residence
COVID-19: Outbreak cases jump to 34 at Peterborough student residence

“A pop-up testing site will be set up for Thirsty Moose contacts in Carleton Place in the coming days,” the health unit said.

To quell the spread, local public health officials are urging people to limit contact with those outside their household and to get tested when symptoms arise.

The health unit did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the social gathering.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19leeds grenville lanarkCarleton PlaceAlmonteCOVID-19 Community SpreadLeeds Grenville And LanarkLeeds Grenville Lanark Public HealthLeeds Grenville Lanark COVID-19Thirsty MooseThirsty Moose pub Carleton Place
Flyers
More weekly flyers