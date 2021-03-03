Leeds, Grenville, Lanark health unit warns of COVID-19 community spread after gathering

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says the region has seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases stemming from a social gathering.

According to the health unit, 20 people have been infected over the last four days in the Pakenham, Almonte and Carleton Place areas. Still, cases remain low in the region, with only 19 active cases as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the health unit said the risk of exposure is much greater since the virus is now spreading in the community. Businesses, recreational sports teams, family contacts and childcare facilities, both within and outside of the region, now pose risks of exposure to the virus.

The health unit has not made it clear when or where this gathering took place, but is warning of a possible risk of exposure at The Thirsty Moose Pub and Eatery in Carleton Place. The health unit is asking anyone who was at the pub between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Feb. 21, 23, 25, and 26 to monitor for symptoms and to get tested if any arise.

“A pop-up testing site will be set up for Thirsty Moose contacts in Carleton Place in the coming days,” the health unit said.

To quell the spread, local public health officials are urging people to limit contact with those outside their household and to get tested when symptoms arise.

The health unit did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the social gathering.