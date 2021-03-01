Menu

Health

Scarborough school closed due to outbreak involving COVID-19 variant

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 8:37 pm
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street.
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street. Katherine Ward / File / Global News

A school in Scarborough has been closed due to an outbreak involving a COVID-19 variant of concern.

In a news release issued Monday evening, Toronto health officials said they recommended Donwood Park Public School dismiss staff and students due to the outbreak, which involves six people, four of whom have screened positive for a variant.

Officials said that in four of the cases, “community exposure is likely.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 1

The Toronto District School Board said the school will be closed beginning Tuesday and remain closed “until further notice.”

Toronto health officials said they have followed up with close contacts and are recommending that the whole school be tested, as well as families.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said the closure was done as a precaution as an investigation is conducted.

“(Toronto Public Health) reminds Torontonians that variants are spreading in the city and the province,” the news release said, adding that variants of concern are believed to be more transmissible.

Trending Stories

“This increases the risk that the virus will spread between people. Faster and wider spread of the virus makes it more likely that more people will get sick, which can increase strain on the health care system.”

Coronavirus: Toronto mayor outlines 'largest vaccination effort' in city's history
Coronavirus: Toronto mayor outlines ‘largest vaccination effort’ in city’s history
