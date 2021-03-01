Scarborough school closed due to outbreak involving COVID-19 variant

Send this page to someone via email

A school in Scarborough has been closed due to an outbreak involving a COVID-19 variant of concern.

In a news release issued Monday evening, Toronto health officials said they recommended Donwood Park Public School dismiss staff and students due to the outbreak, which involves six people, four of whom have screened positive for a variant.

Officials said that in four of the cases, “community exposure is likely.”

The Toronto District School Board said the school will be closed beginning Tuesday and remain closed “until further notice.”

Toronto health officials said they have followed up with close contacts and are recommending that the whole school be tested, as well as families.

Officials said the closure was done as a precaution as an investigation is conducted.

“(Toronto Public Health) reminds Torontonians that variants are spreading in the city and the province,” the news release said, adding that variants of concern are believed to be more transmissible.

“This increases the risk that the virus will spread between people. Faster and wider spread of the virus makes it more likely that more people will get sick, which can increase strain on the health care system.”

Important Update – @TOPublicHealth has advised that all students & staff should be dismissed at Donwood Park PS as part of an ongoing COVID-19 investigation at the school. As a result, the school will be closed to students & staff beginning Tuesday, March 2 until further notice. https://t.co/Z55pjDdLsA — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) March 2, 2021

