Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 1

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Monday.

Toronto's Porter Airlines sets new tentative reopening date of May 19

Toronto’s Porter Airlines has set a new tentative reopening date again of May 19 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The airline suspended its operations in March 2020 due to COVID-19 and the restart date has since been pushed several times. The last tentative date was March 29.

Story continues below advertisement

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,023 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Of those:

280 were in Toronto

182 were in Peel Region

47 were in York Region

34 were in Durham Region

39 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,023 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 301,839.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,986 as six more virus-related fatalities were reported which is the lowest single-day increase in deaths since the end of October.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Resolved cases increased by 939 from the previous day. The government said 35,015 tests were processed in the last 24 hours

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,744 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 106 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

The ministry also indicated there are currently 80 active cases among long-term care residents and 179 active cases among staff — cases for both have stayed the same in the last 24 hours.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 8,563 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 116 more cases in the last day — 99 student cases, 15 staff cases and two were not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 530 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Twenty schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 2,675 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 13 (seven new child cases and six staff cases). Out of 5,264 child care centres in Ontario, 139 currently have cases and 21 centres are closed.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 pandemic zaps electricity usage in Ontario as people stay home

Demand for electricity in Ontario last year fell to levels rarely seen in decades amid shifts in usage patterns caused by pandemic measures, new data show.

The decline came despite a hot summer that had people rushing to crank up the air conditioning at home, the province’s power management agency said.

In all, Ontario used 132.2 terawatt-hours of power in 2020, a decline of 2.9 per cent from 2019.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.