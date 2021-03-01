Kelowna, B.C., theatre actor makes pandemic pivot, keeping creativity alive one film at a time

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna actor and playwright C.J. Wilkins has made a pandemic pivot to fuel his creativity.

“For the theatre community in general, people have had to pivot,” said Wilkins with Wilkins Creative Insights.

“For me, the transition has been to start my work into the film business. I’ve been in about half a dozen of the movies of the week that have come to the Okanagan, but really, as a creative I want to be making my own content as well.”

Before the pandemic, he was acting, writing plays, screenwriting and more. Now he is focusing on making an online presence and by making and producing short films.

“Creativity is creativity, and as long as you have a key you can unlock a door,” said Wilkins, “and that key really is creativity and going from theatre to film is an entirely new skill set, but the creativity remains the same.

“I am having to learn how theatre is different from film and all about technology, but it’s a wonderful exploration.”

His latest film, Check Yourself, takes on white male privilege and it’s delivered with quick wit and humour.

“I think that looking at our deep-rooted beliefs and Check Yourself is a nice little mirror for that,” said Wilkins.

Wilkins is looking to make a change and entertain one video at a time collaborating with others. The full short film will be released this week.

To view it, visit his website at www.wilkinscreativeinsights.com

