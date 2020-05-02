Menu

Coronavirus: Okanagan film festival created for filmmakers to stay connected

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 2, 2020 8:22 pm
Coronavirus: Okanagan filmmakers face off in 48-hour challenge
The clock is ticking for Okanagan filmmakers competing in the first Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking's  48-hour challenge.

The filmmakers have only 48 hours to write, star in and edit a short film. To make things even harder, it has to be a science fiction film and they must include a butter knife and use an obscure line of dialogue, “there’s a kitten in the kitchen.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In opens during pandemic for cinema under the stars

“It’s a great opportunity to get filmmakers’ creative juices going again,” said Tyler Messervey, O.S.I.F board member and participant.

“A lot of us filmmakers and videographers in the Okanagan and I’m sure all over Canada have lost a lot of our work over the last few months due to this [COVID-19].”

READ MORE: Production company, Reel One, aims to ‘make a little home’ in Kelowna, B.C.

The 48 vol. 1 film challenge is planned to be one of many scheduled throughout the year. The competition is keeping the tight-knit film community together while pushing them outside their comfort zones.

“We are filming it all ourselves,” said Noah M. Dorsey, O.S.I.F member at large and participant.

“Yesterday I was out on the beach and continuously repositioning [the camera], running and moving my camera because I am also the actor… it’s been completely different but it’s been a lot of fun.”

All the short films can be viewed Friday, May 8, online on the film society’s website, www.osif.com, where a winner will be announced.

