Lifestyle

Pandemic pastime becomes profitable hobby for Kelowna artist

By Sydney Morton The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2021 8:36 pm
Click to play video 'Kelowna artist creates abstract masterpieces' Kelowna artist creates abstract masterpieces
Many people have picked up new hobbies and have discovered hidden talents during the pandemic; and for some, it's turning out to be quite lucrative. Sydney Morton introduces us to a talented new Kelowna artist who is making his mark in the art world.

There’s a sense of freedom in Michael Niculeac with every brushstroke he makes.

“Using colours to create something is essentially what it is to me,” said Niculeac, an abstract artist. “That’s what I am good at.”

Over the past year, Niculeac discovered his talent for painting and taught himself through online videos and trial and error.

“I found abstract painting on YouTube and figured I can make a mess, why not, right?” he said.

With his painting assistant and care aid Sarah Smith, he is able to create abstract masterpieces. Niculeac was diagnosed with Friedreich ataxia when he was 11-years-old. It is a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy that causes progressive nervous system damage and movement problems.

“As the days go by, I just keep doing what I can do. I do my best, that’s all I can do,” Niculeac said.

By doing his best, he’s discovered what he can do and he does it very well. He has been creating commissioned abstract art pieces for friends, family and is making his mark on the art world one brushstroke at a time. For more information about the artist, visit his website www.abstractmichael.ca

CoronavirusCOVID-19OkanagannewsArtistHobbyKelowna ArtistOkanagan artistPandemic PastimeAbstract Art
