Pandemic pastime becomes profitable hobby for Kelowna artist

There’s a sense of freedom in Michael Niculeac with every brushstroke he makes.

“Using colours to create something is essentially what it is to me,” said Niculeac, an abstract artist. “That’s what I am good at.”

Over the past year, Niculeac discovered his talent for painting and taught himself through online videos and trial and error.

“I found abstract painting on YouTube and figured I can make a mess, why not, right?” he said.

With his painting assistant and care aid Sarah Smith, he is able to create abstract masterpieces. Niculeac was diagnosed with Friedreich ataxia when he was 11-years-old. It is a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy that causes progressive nervous system damage and movement problems.

“As the days go by, I just keep doing what I can do. I do my best, that’s all I can do,” Niculeac said.

By doing his best, he’s discovered what he can do and he does it very well. He has been creating commissioned abstract art pieces for friends, family and is making his mark on the art world one brushstroke at a time. For more information about the artist, visit his website www.abstractmichael.ca