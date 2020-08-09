Okanagan art gallery showcases pieces made during COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Village Gallery in Lumby is celebrating some of the art that has been created during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Some of these pictures, there’s a feeling of fear and anxiety but there are also feelings of hope,” said Robin Ledrew, Monashee Art Council board member.

The small gallery worked with artist Ernie Hurst to bring the collection to life and challenged locals to create art about COVID-19.

There’s everything from paintings to mosaics, a poem and even a statue of B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Ledrew says that during the pandemic it’s healthy to turn to art as solace.

“Art is a way for people to deal with their lives, art is people’s way of coping,” said Ledrew.

The COVID-19-inspired artwork will be on display until the end of August.