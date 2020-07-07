Coronavirus: Vernon Public Art Gallery moves fundraiser online

Send this page to someone via email

Staff at the Vernon Public Art Gallery have been hard at work to move their biggest fundraiser of the year online.

The 34th annual Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts, a garden party that has been adapted to an online art auction and night of entertainment made viewer-friendly to ticketholders from their homes, where they can enjoy live music and a little friendly competition.

“It’s such an important event not only for our community but for the operations of the gallery,” said Dauna Kennedy, Vernon Public Art Gallery executive director.

“In order to maintain the type of work we do from the gallery we look at raising $80,000 to $90,000 between fundraising and Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts is our big fundraiser of the year.”

The event normally raises approximately $60,000 for the gallery. All money is raised through ticket sales and a live auction.

“Culture is one of the foundational building blocks [of our community] without culture you don’t have community,” said Andrew Powell, Vernon Public Art Gallery president.

“It’s a great opportunity for the gallery and I think there’s a lot of artists that like to use it as an opportunity to showcase themselves.”

The art that is available on auction can be viewed at the Vernon Public Art Gallery. To join in on the festivities on July 15, visit their website at vernonpublicartgallery.com

