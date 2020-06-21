Artist Collective move into new space in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

The unique space above a bustling coffee shop on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna has been a haven for creatives for years.

Over the last three years, it has been known as the New Arts Collective, a space where people could create, collaborate and even host shows.

Now the baton is being passed to the next group of artists looking to make their mark on the valley.

“This space has a legacy now in the arts,” said Dylan Ranney, former co-director of the New Arts Collective.

“When you put so many creative people together in a space and you don’t stick them in a box and put rules around them that’s magic. Because what happens is you start to see the human spirit collaborate and art and culture evolving in front of your eyes.”

The OKCollective started with just hip hop artists but has since grown, the idea has been brewing for a couple years and now they are ready to take the next step.

“Recently since moving into this space we’ve evolved to just music in general and I no longer want to limit myself to just the rap scene,” said Taiber Lafleur Johnson, OKCollective creator.

“There’s so many creative artists in Kelowna and in the Okanagan that I want to help represent and bring them to life.”

Six resident artists now inhabit the space where they paint, sew and edit freely. For the artists, the chance to bounce ideas off one another and collaborate is invaluable.

“I don’t have very many artistic friends so being in a space with artistic people really inspires me and motivates me and I can get people’s feedback,” said Gabrielle Vincent, Iamme Customs creator.

The OKCollective is hosting an open house on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

