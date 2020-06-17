Coronavirus: Vernon Secondary School’s grad street art is back after nearly 40 years

Send this page to someone via email

Graduates from a North Okanagan school have resurrected a grad tradition from nearly nearly 40 years ago.

“We tried to come up with something that would allow the kids to make their mark in 2020. This is a tradition of what has happened in the past,” said Janice Villeneuve, a teacher at Vernon Secondary School (VSS).

Graduating students were allowed to spray-paint a portion of 30th Avenue in Vernon, which is also known as ‘Suicide Hill.’

“All the grads I’ve talked to really are enjoying this,” said Villeneuve.

“It gives the grads a real connection to the community.”

The grad committee of parents asked city council to let the students bring the tradition back and it was allowed.

The school is trying to get a permit from the Ministry of Transportation to block off the road to preserve the street art until the next school year in September.

“I think the idea of them making their mark, considering they don’t get a regular graduation, they don’t get pictures in the park and they don’t get dry grad, this is important,” said Villeneuve.

Around 176 students took part in the street art session.

