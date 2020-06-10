Coronavirus: Some Okanagan students return to school part-time

Send this page to someone via email

Some kids returned to routine today in the Central Okanagan as school is back in session — at least part-time.

“Schools are a place for learning and also a place for connecting to services and community,” said Norah Bowman, Central Okanagan School Board trustee.

“Seeing friends and peers for a lot of young people is vitally important for their well-being.”

Parents were given the option of sending their kids back to school on a part-time basis as part of the province’s restart plan.

The superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools, Kevin Kaardal, estimates that out of the 23,000 students in the Central Okanagan, approximately 11,000 are expected to return with social distancing measures in place.

“If we have half of our kids coming back, about 25 per cent of our kids [will be in class] on any given day,” said Kaardal. who added that sufficient spacing in classrooms will ensure kids are safe.

School buses for School District 23 have been cancelled for the rest of the school year due to social distancing challenges, however, buses for students with special needs will continue.

Elementary and middle school students will be in school for two days a week whereas high school students for one day a week as E-learning continues.

Children of front line workers will still be allowed to attend class in person every day until school’s out for summer on June 25.