Penticton Art Gallery hosts first Bob Ross exhibit in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the first time Bob Ross’ happy little exhibit has crossed the border to Canada, and it’s nestled itself right in the South Okanagan at the Penticton Art Gallery.

“There is something magical when you see them in the flesh. There is a greater level of skill than maybe you would believe when see them on TV,” said Paul Crawford, Penticton Art Gallery curator, of the exhibit.

Bob Ross’ TV show, which taught viewers how to paint with soothing words of encouragement and first aired 37 years ago, is seeing a resurgence in popularity online.

During the lockdown, people have been making the most out of their downtime by picking up paintbrushes and are learning how to ’embrace happy little accidents.’

Story continues below advertisement

The exhibit pulls back the curtain on a little TV magic by revealing that there were actually three versions of each Bob Ross painting.

“He’d have that first painting that no one would ever see, then there was the one he would do live half an hour on TV before your eyes,” said Crawford.

“Then he would do a third version which they would do if they missed a shot or for close-ups during the live taping.”

As Bob Ross said, “The secret to doing anything is believing you can do it.”

The exhibit will be open until Sept. 13.

2:31 ‘It’s given me dreams that come to life’: Penticton artist uses studio as creative community hub ‘It’s given me dreams that come to life’: Penticton artist uses studio as creative community hub