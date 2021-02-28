Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 28

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

City of Toronto to begin vaccinating those using homeless shelters

The city of Toronto says COVID-19 vaccines will start to be administered to those experiencing homelessness in the city’s shelter system this week.

In a news release issued Sunday, local officials said the province confirmed this weekend that those experiencing homelessness are part of its Phase 1 priority for vaccines.

“[Toronto Public Health] is working with its health-care partners and the city’s Shelter Support and Housing Administration to identify homeless shelters at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 to begin this important program of vaccination,” the news release read.

York Region residents aged 80 and older can book vaccine appointments starting Monday

York Region residents aged 80 and older can begin to book vaccine appointments starting Monday.

“Caregivers will be able to book appointments on behalf of a York Region resident age 80 or older,” York Region’s website says.

“Please remain patient over the next couple of days as we finalize these booking details.”

Provincewide, those aged 80 and older are expected to be able to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on March 15, however local public health units can decide to begin administering the doses earlier if supply permits.

Toronto Raptors game postponed because of COVID-19

Sunday’s Toronto Raptors game against Chicago has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

A statement from the NBA says that because of positive test results and ongoing contact tracing, the Raptors don’t have the league-required eight available players.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,062 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Of those:

259 were in Toronto

201 were in Peel Region

86 were in York Region

23 were in Durham Region

47 were in Halton Region

Ontario surpasses 300K total COVID-19 cases

Ontario reported 1,062 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 300,816.

A total of 283,344 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,029 and is 94.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Twenty additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,980.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.4 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 2.1 per cent, and is down from last Sunday’s report when it was 2.7 per cent.

Over 19K more vaccine doses administered

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 687,271 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by 19,167. So far, 262,103 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

