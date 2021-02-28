Menu

Sports

Toronto Raptors’ game against Chicago Bulls postponed because of COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press

NEW YORK — Sunday’s Toronto Raptors game against Chicago has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

A statement from the NBA says that because of positive test results and ongoing contract tracing, the Raptors don’t have the league-required eight available players.

The Raptors were missing head coach Nick Nurse, five members of his staff and star forward Pascal Siakam for Friday’s win over Houston.

Read more: Scariolo steps in to coach Toronto Raptors to 122-111 win over slumping Houston Rockets

This is the first game the Raptors have had rescheduled due to COVID-19.

They had mostly managed to avoid the global pandemic, as one of just four teams in the NBA who hadn’t had a game postponed until now.

Due to Canada’s border regulations around COVID-19, and health and safety measures in Toronto, the Raptors are playing their home games out of Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Assistant Sergio Scariolo coached Friday’s 122-111 win over Houston

© 2021 The Canadian Press
