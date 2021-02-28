Ontario surpasses 300K total COVID-19 cases as 1,062 new infections reported

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,062 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 300,816.

“Locally, there are 259 new cases in Toronto, 201 in Peel and 86 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 283,344 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,029.

Twenty additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,980.

Nearly 49,200 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 11,045,153 tests and 18,318 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.4 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 2.1 per cent, and is down from last Sunday’s report when it was 2.7 per cent.

There have been 528 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K. (up by 20), as well as 27 of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa (up by two), and three cases of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil (up by one).

Provincial figures showed there are 627 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 53), with 289 in intensive care (up by 13), 185 of whom are on a ventilator (up by three).

However, the province noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their daily bed census for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

147,957 people are male

151,317 people are female

40,196 people are 19 and under

110,159 people are 20 to 39

86,910 people are 40 to 59

43,279 people are 60 to 79

20,209 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,744 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of one. There are currently 106 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 71 of which are reported to have no resident cases.

There are 80 active cases among long-term care residents and 179 among staff.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 687,271 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by 19,167.

