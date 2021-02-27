Woman who died after being found with ‘significant injuries’ in Toronto park identified

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified a woman who died after she called 911 for help and was found with “significant injuries” in a Toronto park on Friday.

Police said officers responded to the King’s Mill Park area in the city’s west end at 10:44 a.m. Feb. 26.

Officers said a woman had called 911 for help and she was found in the park with injuries.

“She was looking for help. She was looking for assistance from the police because she was in crisis,” Insp. Andy Singh told reporters late Friday.

She was later pronounced dead.

Police haven’t elaborated on the circumstances leading up to the victim’s death.

On Saturday, she was identified as 69-year-old Kathleen Hatcher of Toronto. Her death marks the city’s 13th homicide of 2021.

The investigation is ongoing and officers remain at the scene.

“Anyone who may have seen Kathleen Hatcher, or heard or witnessed anything suspicious, is urged to contact homicide detectives,” police said.

“Even the smallest amount of information could be vital to the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

–With files from Nick Westoll