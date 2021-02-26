Woman who contacted 911 dies in hospital, circumstances before call still unclear: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a woman who contact 911 for help has died in hospital, prompting an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the emergency call.

According to an update posted by the service on Twitter Friday afternoon, officers were called for a medical-related issue just after 10:45 a.m. on Friday by a woman who was in the King’s Mill Park area near the Humber River and Old Mill subway station.

Police said the woman was later pronounced dead.

The update said the investigation was still early and ongoing, and that officers were canvassing the area to establish what happened before the call.

Police said an update would be provided later in the day.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Medical Call (Additional)

Bloor Street West + King’s Mill Park area

– officers canvassing & establishing the circumstances

– will provide an update when possible#GO363118

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 26, 2021