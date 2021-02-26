Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Woman who contacted 911 dies in hospital, circumstances before call still unclear: Toronto police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 3:46 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a woman who contact 911 for help has died in hospital, prompting an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the emergency call.

According to an update posted by the service on Twitter Friday afternoon, officers were called for a medical-related issue just after 10:45 a.m. on Friday by a woman who was in the King’s Mill Park area near the Humber River and Old Mill subway station.

Police said the woman was later pronounced dead.

The update said the investigation was still early and ongoing, and that officers were canvassing the area to establish what happened before the call.

Trending Stories

Police said an update would be provided later in the day.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto ParamedicsKing's Mill ParkKing's Mill Park and Bloor Street WestKing's Mill Park TorontoToronto police medical callWoman dead King's Mill Park Toronto
Flyers
More weekly flyers