Online booking opens for community COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Simcoe Muskoka

Those who are eligible to receive the novel coronavirus vaccine beginning the week of March 1 are now able to book their appointment online through the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Starting next week, people age 85 and older, Indigenous adults age 55 and older and their household members, adult chronic home care recipients and high priority front-line health-care workers are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is critical to the health of our residents that we move forward with our clinics providing immunization first to those who need it the most based on their risk of severe disease or on their likelihood of exposure to it as health-care workers,” the health unit’s medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, said in a statement.

“The opening of our clinics is just the beginning. Over the months to come, we will work through priority populations to provide vaccination to all adults who want it.”

The vaccine clinics will be located in Barrie and Innisfil, South Simcoe, North Simcoe, the Couchiching area, South Georgian Bay and Muskoka at the following locations:

Barrie and Innisfil:

29 Sperling Drive in Barrie

Holly Recreation Centre in Barrie

Innisfil Recreation Complex

Muskoka Region:

Active Living Centre in Huntsville

Bracebridge Sportsplex

Couchiching Area:

Rotary Place in Orillia

North Simcoe:

North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre in Midland

Penetanguishene Arena

South Georgian Bay:

Collingwood Legion (drive-thru)

Recplex Community Centre in Wasaga Beach (drive-thru)

South Simcoe:

Alliston Memorial Arena

Tottenham Community Centre

Bob Fallis Arena in Bradford

The health unit said not every immunization location will operate every day. Pop-up clinics and more sites will be added as the vaccine program continues to roll out in the coming months.

Mobile immunization clinics will also continue for those in community settings who are unable to attend the community vaccination centres.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka can book their appointment online or by phone at 1-877-721-7520. Proof of eligibility is required and those who aren’t eligible will be turned away. The clinics are not open for walk-ins.

