Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 24

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

Some travellers through Toronto Pearson airport violating Quarantine Act

Police say several people have refused to comply with new COVID-19 restrictions after arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Peel Regional Police say most cases were resolved after conversations with officers but some people still refused to comply and were fined.

The Quarantine Act says anyone arriving in Canada must stay in an isolation hotel for three nights.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,054 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

363 were in Toronto

186 were in Peel Region

94 were in York Region

35 were in Durham Region

26 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,054 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,054 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 296,173.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,893 as nine more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 1,291 from the previous day. The government said 54,852 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,739 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of three deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 117 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of ten from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 109 active cases among long-term care residents and 218 active cases among staff — down by 16 and down by 10 cases, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 8,282 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 112 more cases in the last day — 89 student cases, 18 staff cases and five not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 401 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Sixteen schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 2,608 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 27 (19 new child cases and eight staff cases). Out of 5,264 child care centres in Ontario, 126 currently have cases and 15 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

