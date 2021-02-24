8 Toronto schools each have at least 1 possible COVID-19 variant case, public health reports

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health (TPH) officials say they are currently working with eight schools in the city in which at least one person linked to the school has screened positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern (VOC).

In a news release issued Wednesday, officials said affected individuals and cohorts at the schools have been dismissed “with guidance based on their level of risk.”

Public health has followed up with close contacts and recommended testing, officials said.

The news release said the schools are:

Beverly School

Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute

Yeshiva Yesodei Hatorah

Gulfstream Public School

The Toronto Cheder

Helen Catholic School

Dante Alighieri Academy

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School

Variants of concern are believed to be more transmissible than the original form of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Officials said various measures are in place to stop the spread of variants in schools, including coordinated COVID-19 testing, masking requirements, daily screening, and cohorting.

“COVID-19 VOCs are known to be spreading in the city, and the province,” the news release read.

“Recently TPH has seen an increase in VOCs. TPH is releasing this information in an effort to ensure the public remains vigilant.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Toronto medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said over 700 COVID-19 cases have screened positive for variant strains and 72 cases have been confirmed — 71 as the B.1.1.7 variant, first identified in the U.K., and one as B.1.1.28, first identified in Brazil.

After a person screens positive for a variant, the sample undergoes further analysis to determine if it is in fact a variant of concern and if so, what strain.

