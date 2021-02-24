Coronavirus: Some travellers through Toronto Pearson airport violating Quarantine Act

Send this page to someone via email

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say several people have refused to comply with new COVID-19 restrictions after arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Peel Regional Police say most cases were resolved after conversations with officers but some people still refused to comply and were fined.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Quarantine Act says anyone arriving in Canada must stay in an isolation hotel for three nights.

They may only leave after a negative COVID-19 test, but are expected to self-isolate for a total of 14 days.

Staying in a government-approved isolation hotel costs up to $2,000 for the three-night stay.

Police say they will not detain anyone for violating the Quarantine Act absent aggravating circumstances such as an offence under the Criminal Code.

Advertisement