Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Some travellers through Toronto Pearson airport violating Quarantine Act

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Mandatory hotel quarantine rules for travelers begin Monday in Canada' Mandatory hotel quarantine rules for travelers begin Monday in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: International travelers arriving in Canada will have to stay quarantined for at least three days in an approved hotel. Sean O'Shea explains the new regulations from Toronto's Pearson Airport.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say several people have refused to comply with new COVID-19 restrictions after arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Peel Regional Police say most cases were resolved after conversations with officers but some people still refused to comply and were fined.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Quarantine Act says anyone arriving in Canada must stay in an isolation hotel for three nights.

Trending Stories

Read more: Feds unveil list of hotels for mandatory post-travel COVID-19 quarantine

They may only leave after a negative COVID-19 test, but are expected to self-isolate for a total of 14 days.

Staying in a government-approved isolation hotel costs up to $2,000 for the three-night stay.

Police say they will not detain anyone for violating the Quarantine Act absent aggravating circumstances such as an offence under the Criminal Code.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19peel regional policeCoronavirus OntarioCOVID-19 OntarioToronto Pearson International AirportQuarantine ActCoronavirus Quarantine ActCoronavirus isolation hotelsIsolation hotels
Flyers
More weekly flyers