Coronavirus: Ontario to open an online reservation and call centre for vaccine appointments
Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, chair of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, said on Wednesday that the province will open an online reservation centre for people to get vaccine appointments close to their residences starting on March 15 as phase two of the vaccine rollout plan starts. People will be prioritized depending on their age group with those 80 and over, or those booking for them, being able to access the system.