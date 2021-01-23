Ontario’s vaccine rollout: Strategic missteps, logistical hurdles and delays in reaching the most vulnerable
Weeks after Ontario had enough COVID-19 vaccine for all long-term care home residents in the province, thousands are still waiting for the shot. So why is it taking so long to reach them? Carolyn Jarvis examines the first phase of the province’s vaccine rollout, its crucial decisions and critical pivots – and looks at how it’s planning for phase two of the vaccine campaign when millions of doses will start arriving.