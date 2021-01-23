Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 23

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Over 100 cases reported at Maplehurst Correctional Complex

More than 100 coronavirus cases have been reported at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton.

At least 80 cases have been reported among inmates and 20 among staff, a spokesperson for the union representing employees at the facility told Global News.

Suspension of licence renewal requirements for Ontario drivers 80 and older raises concerns

A decision to waive vision tests and other screening typically required to renew driver’s licences for Ontarians aged 80 and older during the pandemic has some in the medical community raising concerns.

Last March, in an effort to limit gatherings during the pandemic, Ontario paused licence renewal sessions for drivers aged 80 and older, and waived vision testing requirements. Seniors can currently renew their licences online with no testing needed, leading to concerns from some about the risks this could pose to people on the road.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,359 new cases on Saturday.

Of those:

708 were in Toronto

422 were in Peel Region

220 were in York Region

68 were in Durham Region

77 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 2,359 new cases, 52 deaths

Ontario reported 2,359 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 252,585.

A total of 222,287 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,025 and is 88 per cent of all known cases.

Fifty-two additional deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 5,753.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 4.5 per cent, which is up from Friday’s report, when it was 3.3 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 4.9 per cent.

24 more deaths reported by Ministry of Long-Term Care

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,322 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 24.

There are currently 252 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 138 of which are reported to have no resident cases.

— With files from The Canadian Press

