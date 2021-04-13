Ontario premier, health minister say province consulting with NACI on Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday they were both concerned by the pause of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. but said they had not received any doses of the shot to use yet. They said they would be consulting with the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) and Health Canada before using the vaccine on anyone to ensure safety once it is received in the province.