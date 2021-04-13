Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Blood Clots
April 13 2021 3:17pm
01:02

Ontario premier, health minister say province consulting with NACI on Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday they were both concerned by the pause of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. but said they had not received any doses of the shot to use yet. They said they would be consulting with the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) and Health Canada before using the vaccine on anyone to ensure safety once it is received in the province.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home