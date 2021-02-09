Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 9 2021 5:42pm
02:13

Ontario launches IT portal for COVID-19 vaccine bookings

Criticized for being too slow, Ontario’s vaccine rollout plan now includes an online tool, but it’s one that’s raising concerns about accessibility. Shallima Maharaj explains.

