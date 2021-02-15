Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Web portal, service desk in development for Ontario COVID-19 vaccine appointments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2021 1:43 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario launches IT portal for COVID-19 vaccine bookings' Ontario launches IT portal for COVID-19 vaccine bookings
WATCH ABOVE: Criticized for being too slow, Ontario’s vaccine rollout plan now includes an online tool, but it’s one that’s raising concerns about accessibility. Shallima Maharaj explains.

TORONTO — Ontario’s ministry of health says it’s developing a web portal for booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments and will have a customer service desk for those not comfortable using the online service.

The booking system will be part of the province’s vaccine rollout, which yesterday was updated to identify adults aged 80 and older, seniors in congregate care and Indigenous adults as next in line for a shot.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario government launching web portal for COVID-19 vaccinations

The province is currently vaccinating its highest-priority groups, which include long-term care residents, nursing home staff and certain health-care workers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nathan Stall, a geriatrician at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, says the government’s prioritizing of older adults is a good sign, given that people over age 60 have made up the majority of COVID-19 deaths in Canada.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus: Toronto to open 9 clinics as part of COVID-19 vaccination plan

Stall notes that scheduling vaccinations with vulnerable populations can take time, and he says barriers like mobility challenges and access to technology must be taken into account.

Public health units are also planning neighbourhood mobile vaccination clinics, though the ministry notes that planning is dependent on vaccine supply.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadaontario vaccine rolloutOntario Vaccine ClinicsOntario Vaccine Web Portal
Flyers
More weekly flyers