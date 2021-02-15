Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
February 15 2021 8:45am
04:23

Toronto teacher shares concerns about school reopening amid new COVID-19 variants

Mary Canavan, a grade 6 and 7 Toronto Catholic School Board teacher, shares her concerns as students head back to the classroom amid the spread of new COVID variants.

