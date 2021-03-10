Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
March 10 2021 5:35pm
02:09

Some Ontario pharmacies gear up to administer coronavirus vaccines

Over 325 Ontario pharmacies have been given the go-ahead to vaccinate Ontarians against COVID-19. Shallima Maharaj finds out what they’re doing to prepare.

