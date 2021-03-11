Waterloo residents to get COVID-19 vaccination over 16-week interval

Send this page to someone via email

It will now be four months between COVID-19 vaccinations for residents of the region, Waterloo Public Health announced on Wednesday.

The agency says the province made the switch in prescribed times based upon the recommendations of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

The region says that the move to 16 weeks between shots will allow more people to be protected from the virus in a quicker time frame.

“We’re pleased that this change in Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination program will result in more residents of Waterloo Region receiving their first dose protection as quickly as possible,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang stated.

“As per provincial direction, residents of long-term care homes and retirement homes who are at greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 and serious illness will continue to receive their second dose at the interval recommended by the vaccine manufacturer.”

It says that starting immediately, all residents will have their second doses booked for the new timeframe.

Those who have received their first shot will expect to be informed of a new time for their second dose over the next month.

The new interval applies to each of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.