Ontario pharmacies in COVID-19 hot spots see surge in vaccine demand as eligibility expands to 18+

Ontario pharmacies saw an influx of people looking for a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and Saturday after some in Toronto and Peel were able to start administering Pfizer vaccines to those age 18 and over with pharmacies in five other hot spot regions able to dole out Moderna shots to the same age groups. But pharmacies aren’t the only ones seeing a surge, with pop-up clinics also seeing a rush to get vaccinated. As Kamil Karamali reports, as eligibility expands, so to does demand.