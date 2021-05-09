Ontario reports more than 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths

For comparison, last Sunday 3,723 cases were reported.Forty-seven new deaths were also announced on May 9, bringing the provincial death toll to 8,308.A total of 451,591 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 3,653.More than 38,500 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 14,502,441 tests and 16,085 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 7.1 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 6.8 per cent, and down from last Sunday’s report, when it was 8.5 per cent.Provincial figures showed there are 1,640 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 192), with 848 in intensive care due to COVID-19 (down by three), 580 of whom are on a ventilator (down by eight).As of Saturday evening, 6,144,685 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 121,075.So far, 392,835 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.