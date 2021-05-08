Ontario government reports 2,864 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

As the Ontario government marked administering more than six million COVID-19 vaccine doses across the province, it reported on Saturday there are 2,864 new, confirmed coronavirus cases.

Saturday’s case count is lower than Friday’s, which saw 3,166 new infections reported.

It was also reported that 25 people died since Friday morning, bringing the total number of people dead to 8,261.

There are currently 1,832 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. In total, 851 of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care units and 588 of those patients are on ventilators.

According to the latest provincial data, 684 cases were recorded in Toronto, 803 in Peel Region, 285 in York Region, 107 in Ottawa, 125 in Durham Region and 133 in Hamilton, and 110 in London-Middlesex.

The government reported 6,023,610 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across Ontario and 390,990 people have received both Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine doses. In total, 138,125 people were inoculated on Friday.

