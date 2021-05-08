Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario government reports 2,864 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 8, 2021 10:24 am
Click to play video: 'Community in York Region rallies together to offer COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic' Community in York Region rallies together to offer COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic
WATCH ABOVE: Family physicians and team of medical professionals in York Region are leveraging their skills with the help of the community support to offer a COVID-19 vaccine drive thru. As Katherine Ward reports, the team is using lessons learned from mobile flu clinics in the fall in order for the operation to run smoothly.

As the Ontario government marked administering more than six million COVID-19 vaccine doses across the province, it reported on Saturday there are 2,864 new, confirmed coronavirus cases.

Saturday’s case count is lower than Friday’s, which saw 3,166 new infections reported.

It was also reported that 25 people died since Friday morning, bringing the total number of people dead to 8,261.

Read more: Ontario government officially expands COVID-19 vaccines to 18+ at select pharmacies in hot spots

There are currently 1,832 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals. In total, 851 of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care units and 588 of those patients are on ventilators.

According to the latest provincial data, 684 cases were recorded in Toronto, 803 in Peel Region, 285 in York Region, 107 in Ottawa, 125 in Durham Region and 133 in Hamilton, and 110 in London-Middlesex.

Story continues below advertisement

The government reported 6,023,610 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across Ontario and 390,990 people have received both Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine doses. In total, 138,125 people were inoculated on Friday.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCoronavirus Ontario tagCoronavirus Toronto tagCOVID-19 Ontario tagCOVID-19 Toronto tagcovid ontario tagcoronavirus ontario cases tagCOVID-19 Ontario Cases tagCOVID Ontario cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers