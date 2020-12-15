Menu

Coronavirus
December 15 2020 9:21am
01:27

Ottawa Hospital administers the city’s 1st COVID-19 vaccine

A personal support worker became Ottawa’s first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Jo-Anne Miner works at St. Patrick’s Home in the nation’s capital.

