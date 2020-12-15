1st COVID-19 vaccine shot administered in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is officially underway in the nation’s capital as the first few doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine were administered to long-term care workers at the Ottawa Hospital’s civic campus on Tuesday morning.

Jo-Anne Miner, a personal support worker at St. Patrick’s Home, was the first to receive the vaccination locally, according to the hospital.

It’s official!

The Ottawa Hospital delivered the first COVID-19 vaccination in Ottawa. Jo-Anne Miner, Personal Support Worker at St. Patrick’s Home, was the first to receive the vaccine!

“This is will help create a safe space for me, my colleagues, and the residents.” pic.twitter.com/E4UqwLQeTK — The Ottawa Hospital (@OttawaHospital) December 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The Ottawa Hospital confirmed Monday it has received 3,000 doses of the vaccine as part of Ontario’s first phase of inoculation against the novel coronavirus.

Up to 1,500 long-term care workers are expected to receive the first dose of the double-shot vaccine this week.

The hospital, equipped with cold storage facilities needed to preserve the vaccine, will act as a local hub in the early stages of the vaccination campaign in the province.

The first vaccination in Ottawa follows initial injections in Toronto and Montreal on Monday.

— More to come.

2:31 First COVID-19 vaccinations inject hope into Canadians after devastating year First COVID-19 vaccinations inject hope into Canadians after devastating year