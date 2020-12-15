Menu

Health

1st COVID-19 vaccine shot administered in Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 8:31 am
Click to play video 'Historic first Ontario vaccination to fight coronavirus' Historic first Ontario vaccination to fight coronavirus
Ontario has the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the province's history on Monday. Farah Nasser speaks with Dr. Kevin Smith, the CEO of University Health Network, to hear what it was like to witness the vaccinations first-hand.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is officially underway in the nation’s capital as the first few doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine were administered to long-term care workers at the Ottawa Hospital’s civic campus on Tuesday morning.

Jo-Anne Miner, a personal support worker at St. Patrick’s Home, was the first to receive the vaccination locally, according to the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ottawa Hospital confirmed Monday it has received 3,000 doses of the vaccine as part of Ontario’s first phase of inoculation against the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Canada’s 1st COVID-19 vaccinations administered, kicking off massive campaign

Up to 1,500 long-term care workers are expected to receive the first dose of the double-shot vaccine this week.

The hospital, equipped with cold storage facilities needed to preserve the vaccine, will act as a local hub in the early stages of the vaccination campaign in the province.

The first vaccination in Ottawa follows initial injections in Toronto and Montreal on Monday.

— More to come.

Click to play video 'First COVID-19 vaccinations inject hope into Canadians after devastating year' First COVID-19 vaccinations inject hope into Canadians after devastating year
First COVID-19 vaccinations inject hope into Canadians after devastating year
