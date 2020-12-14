Menu

Health

Pfizer coronavirus vaccines arrive at the Ottawa Hospital

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 3:01 pm
Click to play video '1st coronavirus vaccinations delivered to Canada' 1st coronavirus vaccinations delivered to Canada
With the first vaccines starting to roll out across the country, there are many concerns about the new treatment. Miranda Anthistle sits down with epidemiologist Dr. Raywat Deonandan to discuss more on the topic.

The Ottawa Hospital has received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine ahead of plans to start vaccinating workers at long-term care homes on Tuesday.

The local hospital confirmed on Twitter it has received its allotted 3,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, approved for use by Health Canada last week.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ottawa Hospital’s Civic Campus is one of the first provincial hubs designated to administer the virus, in part because it is equipped with the cold storage facilities needed to preserve the vaccine.

Trending Stories

The first vaccinations in Ottawa will happen Tuesday morning, a hospital spokesperson has confirmed.

A personal support worker in Toronto became the first person in Ontario to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. A long-term care resident was the first to receive the vaccine in Quebec on Monday.

Read more: U.S. doles out 1st coronavirus vaccines

Since the Pfizer vaccination requires two doses administered three weeks apart, 1,500 people in Ottawa will receive the initial shot this coming week. The remaining 1,500 doses will be held in the hospital’s freezers until the province’s supply chain is formalized, according to Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force.

Workers at the Perley Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre are among the first long-term care employees in Ottawa set to receive the vaccine, Global News has learned.

A spokesperson confirmed 275 of the care home’s 800 employees are currently registered to receive the vaccine as part of the initial distribution.

The Perley Rideau has faced three coronavirus outbreaks over the course of the pandemic, with 14 deaths and 74 COVID-19 cases linked to the care home, according to Ottawa Public Health’s dashboard.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video '‘Historic day’: First Quebecer receives coronavirus vaccine as rollout begins' ‘Historic day’: First Quebecer receives coronavirus vaccine as rollout begins
‘Historic day’: First Quebecer receives coronavirus vaccine as rollout begins
