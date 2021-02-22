Menu

Electronic music pioneers Daft Punk break up after 28 years

Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in connection with triple shooting at Brampton cemetery

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Click to play video '3 injured after Brampton shooting' 3 injured after Brampton shooting
WATCH ABOVE: (Aug. 31) Three people have been injured in a shooting in Brampton and two victims are in life threatening condition. Erica Vella reports – Aug 31, 2020

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a triple shooting at a Brampton cemetery last summer.

Police were called to the area of Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive at 3:44 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2020, for reports of a shooting.

Three people were shot, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Read more: 3 injured, 2 critically, following afternoon shooting at Brampton cemetery

Officers said four nearby vehicles, a school, and a residence in the area were also hit by gunfire.

On Monday, police announced that a warrant had been issued for Pedram Rabie, 31, of Thornhill.

He’s wanted on two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm contrary to an order, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm without a licence, among other offences, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence' Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence
Families and stakeholders speak out about Toronto gun violence
Crime
