Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in connection with triple shooting at Brampton cemetery

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a triple shooting at a Brampton cemetery last summer.

Police were called to the area of Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive at 3:44 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2020, for reports of a shooting.

Three people were shot, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers said four nearby vehicles, a school, and a residence in the area were also hit by gunfire.

On Monday, police announced that a warrant had been issued for Pedram Rabie, 31, of Thornhill.

He’s wanted on two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm contrary to an order, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm without a licence, among other offences, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

