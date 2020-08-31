Menu

Crime

3 injured, 2 critically, following afternoon shootings in Brampton

By Nick Westoll Global News
Peel Paramedics
File photo of a Peel Regional Paramedic Services ambulance. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Three people have been injured — two critically — after shootings in Brampton Monday afternoon, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said in a post on Twitter that the first call came in at around 3:44 p.m. near Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive West in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood just before 3:45 p.m., noting there were reports of multiple shots fired.

A second person was found in the Hurontario Road and Steeles Avenue West, approximately nine kilometres away.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Peel Paramedics posted an update on Twitter saying one of the patients was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition and other was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

A third person arrived at a local hospital, but their condition wasn’t disclosed by police.

Officers didn’t confirm if the victims were connected to the same incident.

More to come.

Crimepeel regional policePeel ParamedicsBrampton shootingBrampton shootingsBrampton gun violence
