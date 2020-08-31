3 injured, 2 critically, following afternoon shootings in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been injured — two critically — after shootings in Brampton Monday afternoon, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said in a post on Twitter that the first call came in at around 3:44 p.m. near Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive West in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood just before 3:45 p.m., noting there were reports of multiple shots fired.

A second person was found in the Hurontario Road and Steeles Avenue West, approximately nine kilometres away.

Peel Paramedics posted an update on Twitter saying one of the patients was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition and other was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

A third person arrived at a local hospital, but their condition wasn’t disclosed by police.

Officers didn’t confirm if the victims were connected to the same incident.

More to come.

1 patient taken to Local Hospital in Serious Life Threatening Condition.

1 patient transported to Trauma Centre in Life Threatening Condition. https://t.co/xwFLxVXIzW — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) August 31, 2020

UPDATE:

– Third victim has arrived at a local hospital. Status unknown at this time.

– All victims are male

– No further information available at this time in regards to victims — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 31, 2020

