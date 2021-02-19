Menu

Canada

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until Mar. 21, Blair says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Canada’s new travel restrictions at land borders come into effect' Canada’s new travel restrictions at land borders come into effect
WATCH ABOVE: Canada's new travel restrictions at land borders come into effect

The border between Canada and the United States will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair announced late Friday that the closure has been extended to March 21 — precisely one year after the world’s longest undefended border was first shut down to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Read more: Canada-U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21 as coronavirus cases soar: Trudeau

Since then, the closure has been extended month by month.

With more contagious variants of the coronavirus spreading across the continent, Friday’s extension is unlikely to be the last.

Trending Stories

Blair tweeted that the government will continue to base its decisions on the border “on the best public health advice to keep Canadians safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

The border has remained open for essential travel throughout the pandemic in a bid to avoid disrupting the flow of food, medical supplies and other crucial goods between the two countries.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19CanadaCanada-US Bordercanada border restrictionsus border canadarestrictions canada
