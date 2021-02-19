Man sent to hospital with serious injury following Barrie, Ont., stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A man was sent to the hospital with a serious injury following a stabbing on Penetang Street in Barrie, Ont., on Thursday night.

Police responded to the incident at about 8:50 p.m. and found the suspect a short time later.

“That individual was located and taken into custody a short distance away without incident,” Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon told Global News.

“That person is a 42-year-old male and he has been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.”

Leon said there’s no threat to public safety, adding the two individuals knew each other and the stabbing appears to have stemmed from a misunderstanding that turned violent.

The suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing Friday morning.

