Crime

Man sent to hospital with serious injury following Barrie, Ont., stabbing

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 4:37 pm
The suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing Friday morning.
The suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing Friday morning. Barrie Police

A man was sent to the hospital with a serious injury following a stabbing on Penetang Street in Barrie, Ont., on Thursday night.

Police responded to the incident at about 8:50 p.m. and found the suspect a short time later.

“That individual was located and taken into custody a short distance away without incident,” Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon told Global News.

“That person is a 42-year-old male and he has been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.”

Leon said there’s no threat to public safety, adding the two individuals knew each other and the stabbing appears to have stemmed from a misunderstanding that turned violent.

The suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing Friday morning.

Click to play video 'OPP will lead investigation into conduct of Barrie police officer after ‘violent’ arrest' OPP will lead investigation into conduct of Barrie police officer after ‘violent’ arrest
OPP will lead investigation into conduct of Barrie police officer after ‘violent’ arrest – Feb 5, 2021
