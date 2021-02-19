Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Barrie police officer charged with fraud, possession of crime proceeds

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
AIn October 2020, Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood heard of allegations against an off-duty officer.
AIn October 2020, Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood heard of allegations against an off-duty officer. Barrie Police

A 13-year member with the Barrie Police Service has been arrested and charged with fraud and possession of the proceeds of crime — both totalling more than $5,000.

In October 2020, Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood heard of allegations against an off-duty officer.

Read more: OPP to investigate officer’s conduct following ‘violent’ downtown Barrie, Ont. arrest

She ordered an investigation into the conduct of the officer, who had been absent from active duty since mid-November 2018 due to personal reasons.

Trending Stories

The Barrie Police Service’s professional standards unit recently completed the probe into the allegations against the officer. According to the police service, the allegations concerned incidents that occurred between November 2018 and March 2020.

Const. Nicole Hankin was subsequently charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Senior Barrie police officer charged with misconduct

The officer will appear in Barrie court in April. She’s been suspended from duty with pay pending the outcome of the matter.

“The need for transparency has never been more apparent and as a professional police service we hold our members to a high standard,” Greenwood said in a statement.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie newsBarrie Police ServiceCity Of BarrieBarrie officerBarrie plice crime proceedsBarrie Police ChiefBarrie police fraud
Flyers
More weekly flyers