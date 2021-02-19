Barrie police officer charged with fraud, possession of crime proceeds

Send this page to someone via email

A 13-year member with the Barrie Police Service has been arrested and charged with fraud and possession of the proceeds of crime — both totalling more than $5,000.

In October 2020, Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood heard of allegations against an off-duty officer.

She ordered an investigation into the conduct of the officer, who had been absent from active duty since mid-November 2018 due to personal reasons.

The Barrie Police Service’s professional standards unit recently completed the probe into the allegations against the officer. According to the police service, the allegations concerned incidents that occurred between November 2018 and March 2020.

Const. Nicole Hankin was subsequently charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Senior Barrie police officer charged with misconduct

The officer will appear in Barrie court in April. She’s been suspended from duty with pay pending the outcome of the matter.

“The need for transparency has never been more apparent and as a professional police service we hold our members to a high standard,” Greenwood said in a statement.